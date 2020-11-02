Jack Harrison shares amusing trick Bielsa has during tactical meetings

Jack Harrison has revealed the level of detail that Marcelo Bielsa insists from his players when they hold one-on-one meetings with the Leeds boss.

The Whites have made a promising start to life back in the Premier League and face Leicester on Monday evening. A win over Brendan Rodgers’ side can send Leeds third in the table.

Harrison is one of a plethora of players at Leeds, who have taken their game to another level since promotion.

The on-loan Man City man – now in his third season with Leeds – scored their first goal back in the Premier League at Liverpool. He also played really well last time out in the 3-0 win at Aston Villa.

Harrison has spoken fondly about Bielsa’s influence before. The 23-year-old has now spoken about the amusing trick Bielsa has during tactical meetings to ensure they are following his instructions.

As per the Daily Telegraph, Harrison says Bielsa gets his players to track their movements on a projector with a laser pen.

He explained: “You sit down with him and you have a laser and there is this big projector. You have to follow yourself with the laser so he knows you are focused.

“Before each game you have this individual meeting with him and he goes through your clips. I just love doing stuff like this.

“He shows you what you do well, what you can improve on, things you should avoid or look out for. You can imagine the amount of work it takes.”

Klich knows what to expect from Leicester

Mateusz Klich expects Monday’s opponents Leicester to adopt the same tactics as Wolves in Leeds’ previous home game.

Wolves rode an early storm at Elland Road a fortnight ago, but were highly effective on the counter-attack and secured all three points through Raul Jimenez’s solitary second-half strike.

“I think it will be a very similar game to the Wolves game,” said Klich, who has started every game for Leeds this season.

“I watched Leicester versus Arsenal (last Sunday), they had three centre-halves and played on the counter-attack. We have to do better this time and score goals.

“Against Wolves, everything was fine. But we missed chances and lost the game in the end, so we need to improve on that.”

