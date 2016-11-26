Jack Payne doubtful for Huddersfield home clash with Wigan

Huddersfield midfielder Jack Payne is an injury doubt for Monday’s home game against Wigan.

Payne missed last weekend’s defeat at Cardiff due to a knee injury sustained in training the previous day and will be assessed.

Forward Harry Bunn is expected to miss out again due to the hamstring strain which sidelined him last week.

Head coach David Wagner has reported no other new injury or suspension worries. Winger Joe Lolley (foot) is still out, while Rajiv van La Parra, Sean Scannell and Philip Billing are pushing for recalls.

Jussi Jaaskelainen will start in goal for Wigan due to a serious injury suffered by Adam Bogdan.

The Liverpool loanee has likely played his last game for Latics having been ruled out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament tear so Jaaskelainen, 41, will return having been first choice during last year’s promotion campaign.

Warren Joyce, still seeking his first win in charge, will also be without suspended captain Craig Morgan after he accrued his fifth booking of the campaign.

The hamstring injury which forced Nick Powell off in the 0-0 draw with Barnsley remains a concern, while Will Grigg has had a bout of illness, and Donervon Daniels (knee), Reece James (foot), Andy Kellett (knee) and Alex Gilbey (ankle) are still out.