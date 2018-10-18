Jack Wilshere has urged Arsenal boss Unai Emery to give midfield star Aaron Ramsey a new contract, as the Welshman looks set to leave on a free at the end of the season, after talks over a new deal stalled.

Ramsey has been a key player for the Gunners over recent years and when the news broke that Arsenal had retracted their contract offer, it sparked huge debate among fans.

Former Arsenal favourite Jack Wilshere has now offered his support to his former midfielder partner, as he told the Islington Gazette: “He’s grown up to be a great player with Arsenal. They could do with someone like him. We know what he can do for the club.”

Having left his boyhood club at the end of last season, Wilshere holds no grudges towards his former team and even believes that the former Cardiff City man can become a future Arsenal captain.

With Ramsey’s 11-year stay at the club up in the air, a host of European clubs are said to be chasing his signature, including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

On the links to Jose Mourinho’s Man Utd, Ramsey’s agent told the Manchester Evening News: “There can’t be any interest in him at the moment because of the regulations. [That] Might be different at the end of the season. Who knows?”