Newcastle fend off Leeds, Rangers with deal close for Bruce favourite

Leeds United and Rangers are just two of the clubs who will be disappointed by the news that Newcastle United are close to securing a long-term contract for Jacob Murphy.

The wing-back enjoyed an impressive season at St James’ Park. He scored two goals and three assists from 26 Premier League appearances.

Murphy impressed in a range of roles down the right side for Steve Bruce. It led to Newcastle trying to tie down his future by extending his deal until 2022.

At the start of last month Newcastle triggered an option in Murphy’s deal to extend it by 12 months. That however was not enough to put off numerous interested parties, including Leeds, Rangers, Burnley, Southampton and Watford.

Significant interest has forced Newcastle into fresh contract talks and Football Insider report they are close to agreeing a new contract with the 26-year-old.

The outlet claim “advanced talks” have taken place with Murphy and after a breakthrough a deal is on the verge of being agreed.

Bayer Leverkusen, Galatasaray and Porto were also said to be keen on Murphy, who now looks likely to nail down his long-term future.

Revitalised Murphy

If Murphy does sign a new deal it will represent a remarkable turn around from the Londoner.

The £10m signing in 2017 appeared to have no place at St. James’ Park after a series of loan spells to Championship sides West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday between 2019-20.

However, he stood up to be counted when called upon last season. His displays saw him win the trust of Bruce who played the winger for 90 minutes in each of their final eight league matches.

Newcastle indicated their desire to retain Murphy as the season wore on. Even Bruce himself commented on the speculation at the back end of the campaign.

“I sincerely hope that we tie Jacob down,” said Bruce. “He’s played a big part in the season. I’ve been very, very pleased with him.”

