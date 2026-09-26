Real Madrid’s first signing in 2027 named in Spanish media – it’s NOT Erling Haaland

Amid interest in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Real Madrid have decided to sign Jacobo Ramon from Como in the summer of 2027, according to a report, as the defender’s recent comments on a potential return to Estadio Bernabeu come to light.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 15 that Real Madrid are keen on a 2027 summer deal for Haaland.

There is interest in the Norway international striker from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, too.

Kylian Mbappe, Endrick and Carlos Espi are the three senior strikers at Real Madrid at the moment.

However, Los Blancos have never shied away from making Galacticos signings, and Haaland would be a stunning addition to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

However, according to a Spanish report, it is Como defender Ramon who will become Madrid’s first signing of 2027.

Ramon developed at the Madrid youth academy and made six appearances for the first team, scoring one goal in the process.

Madrid sold Ramon to Como in the summer of 2025 for a fee of less than €3million (£2.6m, $3.4m).

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that that Real Madrid have a 50 per cent sell-on clause and buy-back options for Ramon.

According to Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Madridista Hoy, Los Blancos have decided to exercise their buy-back option for the summer of 2027 and bring Ramon back to Estadio Bernabeu.

The report has claimed that the buy-back clause for 2027 is €10m (£8.6m, $11.4m).

The report stated: ‘Jacobo Ramon will be Real Madrid’s first signing for the 2027-28 season.

‘At least, that’s the current plan within the club, as madridistahoy.com has learned firsthand.

‘The youngster hasn’t been officially informed yet, but that’s the intention… provided his performance in Italy doesn’t suffer any significant drop in form.’

The report has said that Ramon will replace Antonio Rudiger, who is expected to retire at the end of the season.

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Jacobo Ramon responds to Real Madrid return question

So far, it is only one Spanish news outlet – Madridista Hoy – that is reporting that Madrid plan to bring Ramon back to Estadio Bernabeu next summer.

We need to wait for other more reputable Spanish publications to back this claim.

Ramon himself has addressed questions on his future this week, and he was non-committal to the prospect of playing for Madrid again.

The defender said on September 23, when asked about a possible return to Madrid, as quoted in Mundo Deportivo: “I’m focused on the present.

“I’m very happy at Como and I’m only thinking about doing my best this season, winning a lot of games and getting as far as possible.”

When asked if it is more difficult to break into the Madrid first team than in the Barcelona senior side, Ramon said: “At Real Madrid, you have the best players in the world; playing time isn’t handed out, but last year saw the most debuts.

“Two years ago, I debuted, along with Chema (Andres), Víctor (Munoz), Gonzalo (García)… so many people, and I’m sure more will make their debuts.”

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