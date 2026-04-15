Chelsea are in the race to sign Jacobo Ramon

Real Madrid have informed Jacobo Ramon that they want him to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, but not until 2027, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the situation has put a host of Premier League clubs on alert, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old joined Como last season from Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants inserting a buy-back clause and significant sell-on terms, ensuring they retain firm control over his long-term future.

Since making the move to Italy, Ramon has flourished under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, playing a key role in Como’s surprise push towards a potential UEFA Champions League spot.

The defender has started over 25 games this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

We previously revealed that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brighton Hove Albion and Crystal Palace had all been tracking Ramon’s progress earlier this year.

Since then, Arsenal and Aston Villa have also joined the list of admirers.

TEAMtalk now understands that several of those clubs have made contact with Ramon’s representatives, who are open to the possibility of a summer move as interest intensifies. That growing attention has been communicated back to the hierarchy at the Bernabeu, who have reiterated to Ramón that he remains firmly in their long-term plans. However, their current thinking is to delay any return until 2027.

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Real Madrid plans for Ramon revealed

In the short term, Real Madrid are prioritising a contract extension for Antonio Rudiger, with plans to offer the experienced defender a new 12-month deal before reassessing Ramon’s situation further down the line.

The scenario mirrors that of Nico Paz, who previously accepted a similar pathway despite attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Ramon must now decide whether to follow that same route or push for a move elsewhere.

While the Spaniard is understood to be very happy at Como and thriving under Fabregas, his future is far from settled.

With multiple Premier League clubs circling and opportunities opening up, sources have confirmed that Ramon is increasingly open to taking the next step in his career away from Italy.

As things stand, he faces a key decision: wait for Real Madrid’s long-term vision or seize the chance to make an immediate impact elsewhere, with England emerging as a very real destination.

Latest Chelsea news: Lampard wants Blues starlet / Newcastle ace wanted

Meanwhile, we exclusively revealed yesterday that Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is plotting a summer move for Blues youngster Jesse Derry.

The plan is for Coventry to make the 18-year-old midfielder their first signing in the summer, once their Premier League status has been confirmed. Lampard hopes his strong relationship with his previous club with help smooth negotiations.

In other news, Chelsea are showing interest in former star Lewis Hall, but the left-back won’t be easy to get out of Newcastle.

However, the Blues are reportedly ‘leading the race’ for his signature alongside rivals Arsenal, while Liverpool are also keen.

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