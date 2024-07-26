Jadon Sancho: Barcelona sensationally pick Man Utd star as ‘plan B’ for enormous transfer Arsenal want

Jadon Sancho is on the radar of Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have reportedly identified Jadon Sancho as their ideal ‘plan B’ for the signing of Nico Williams, who Arsenal are giving them competition for.

Sancho’s relationship with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag crumbled completely last season. The manager suggested the Red Devils winger had not tried hard enough in training early in the campaign to be in the squad for a game.

Sancho publicly refuted that, and refused to apologise for calling out the manager, thus being removed from the first-team squad and loaned out.

During that period, it was suggested the only way he would return to United was by apologising to Ten Hag.

When the squad came back together after the summer break, it was reported a line had been drawn under the disagreement, suggesting that the winger had indeed apologised for his conduct.

While Sancho was away from United, there was interest in him, from the likes of Borussia Dortmund – where he was on loan – and Juventus, and some of that has remained since he got back in Ten Hag’s good books.

It has also been reported that while the manager has welcomed Sancho back, he could still be sold, as part of a ‘fire sale’, along with a host of his United teammates.

And European giants Barcelona could benefit from that stance.

DON’T MISS: Top seven Man Utd transfer losses: Van De Beek fifth, Martial second…

Barcelona pick Sancho as plan B

Indeed, reports suggest Sancho is the ‘plan B’ for the signing of favoured target, Athletic Bilbao winger Williams.

If they cannot get the Spaniard, Barcelona will go after Sancho, given United are said to want to sell.

It is believed they no longer see a loan – the way the winger was allowed to leave in January – as a solution for the forward.

As such, they are keen on receiving at least £42million for Sancho.

Whether or not Barca would be able to pay that sum remains to be seen. Williams has a release clause of just under £50million, and it seems the La Liga giants may be struggling to finance that deal.

Given the pair are in a similar price bracket, those struggles could extend to a deal for Sancho, too.

Williams remains top option for Barca

The Manchester United winger will not be pursued quite yet, anyway.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Williams is the ‘total priority’ of the club.

He states that no other signing will be activated until they get the final answer from the Bilbao winger.

That goes for Dani Olmo, who Barca are tracking, and Sancho, too. But given Arsenal are also in the mix for Williams, the Gunners could well be the reason the La Liga giants don’t land him, leading them to Sancho.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Barcelona transfers of all time and how they fared: Coutinho, Dembele, Neymar…