Jadon Sancho delivers very subtle Man Utd dig after making ‘amazing’ Chelsea debut

Jadon Sancho appeared to drop a subtle dig at Manchester United as he marked his Chelsea debut with a Man-of-the-Match performance after coming on at half-time of Saturday’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

The England winger made a surprise transfer to Chelsea on loan from United on deadline day after three nightmare years at Old Trafford, having fallen completely out of favour with Erik ten Hag.

Enzo Maresca started Sancho on the bench for the game at the Vitality Stadium but after Chelsea struggled to make much of an impression in the opening half, Sancho was introduced for Pedro Neto.

The impact was instantaneous with the winger creating all sorts of problems for the Cherries down the left-flank before eventually setting up Christopher Nkunku to score the winner in the 86th minute.

Sancho was named Man-of-the-Match for his efforts and afterward he spoke of how “happy” and “comfortable” he has been made to feel at Stamford Bridge in what appeared to be a veiled dig at United.

“It’s amazing to make my debut for Chelsea, just being back playing, I’m very grateful,” the 24-year-old told Sky Sports.

“The team played very well, we dug into the end and got the three points. I’ve been working hard for this moment and I’m happy I got my chance.

“I had a great end to last season, being in the Champions League season. Going into this season, I wanted to have a good start and I’m happy.

“I have to say thank you to the staff and team-mates. The first day I came in, they made me feel welcome and I’m so happy to feel this comfortable.”

Man Utd’s loss is Chelsea’s gain

Sancho scored just 12 goals and added six assists in 83 appearances for United and ended up being publically banished from the first-team by Ten Hag after his falling out with the Dutchman a year ago.

And speaking about the player’s addition to his squad, Maresca was clearly delighted to have a player of that quality on board.

“I don’t see problems around Jadon Sancho. I don’t see anything,” Maresca added.

“Jadon is a very good player. I knew that he is a good player and he can help us.

“All the noise around, I don’t care. He’s very polite, training well on and off the ball. And he’s a good player.”

Sancho still to prove it in England

While Sancho has yet to show the Premier League what he is fully capable of the sample size for Chelsea down on the south coast appeared to show a player determined to prove his parent club wrong.

There’s no denying that the winger was an absolute sensation at Dortmund – 40 goals and 54 assists in 118 games tells its own story – but Sancho still has it all to prove in his homeland.

But if the attacker does make a massive impression and trigger the £23million obligation to buy clause in his loan contract – should Chelsea not finish below 14th in the league – then United will be left with eggs on their face.

