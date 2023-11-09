Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano tells troubled Man Utd star of two transfer destinations as Chelsea icon makes offer

Jadon Sancho could be booted out of Man Utd on the cheap

Fabrizio Romano has delivered his verdict on the future of Jadon Sancho – and has named two likely destinations for the Manchester United outcast in the January transfer window.

Sancho has endured a very public falling-out with Erik ten Hag, having criticised the Manchester United boss in public and accusing his manager of lying about him and making him a scapegoat. Like a red-rag to a bull, Ten Hag – a strict disciplinarian – has banned Sancho from using all first-team facilities at the club’s Carrington training base and refuses to consider him for selection until he issues a public apology.

Sancho, though, is adamant he has done nothing wrong and has so far refused to offer an apology to the Dutchman. And with the two men at loggerheads, it looks increasingly likely that Sancho will be allowed to depart Old Trafford during the January window.

To that end, Sancho has been linked with a number of high-profile moves with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Chelsea among the Premier League sides seemingly keeping a close eye on developments.

However, a move overseas looks the most likely. Sancho shone during a brilliant spell with Borussia Dortmund, where he managed to score 50 times and add 58 assists during a hugely-productive 137-game spell.

That form has not been forgotten by BVB, who would love to have Sancho back. There is also interest from Saudi Arabia too, though Sancho is seemingly not yet willing to turn his back on elite European football.

And we exclusively revealed last month that Juventus are sounding the Man Utd winger out over a January switch. Their idea would be to sign Sancho on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

READ MORE ~ Exclusive: Juventus sound out potential Jadon Sancho January loan as Man Utd exit looms

Fabrizio Romano reveals most likely move for Jadon Sancho

Assessing his future, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the two destinations where he can see Sancho moving to once the January window opens for business.

That winter window officially opens for business in just 53 days, meaning Sancho’s Man Utd torment will not have go on for that much longer.

Discussing his options, Romano told Caught Offside the winger would be wise to consider transfers to either the Bundesliga or Serie A.

“There’s also still nothing happening with Jadon Sancho, even if he is likely to leave Old Trafford this January,” Romano said.

“I have no updates on specific clubs as of now, it’s too early, though my personal feeling is that he would benefit from a move abroad to try to get his career back on track. I think Sancho could be perfect for Italian and German clubs. He needs that kind of league to be back on track.

“Still, I don’t like making guesses about a player’s future, so we’ll have to wait a few more weeks, and then it should become clearer what the next step for Sancho will be.”

Sancho was absolutely electric during his spell in Germany as his record of a goal contribution every 1.2 appearances testifies.

By contrast, the 23-year has just 12 goals and six assists since signing for United for £73m from his 82 appearances so far. While that is far from the worst record of United’s current attackers, the numbers are well down from his heights reached at the Westfalenstadion.

Chelsea great offers words of advice for troubled Man Utd star

As a result, it is easy to see why Sancho might be tempted to ditch the Premier League and return overseas when choosing his next club.

Either way, Chelsea great Joe Cole has reached out to Sancho and offered to help him on a personal level and get help nurture him back to his best.

“Jadon Sancho needs nurturing. Jadon is a fantastic footballer particularly with the talent and quality he’s got, but he needs a little bit of nurturing and he might need a bit more maturity,” Cole told TNT Sports.

“He’s clearly a young player with a heck of a lot of talent. In this current guise I can’t see how it can be [resolved]… Well, I can, but that would require movement from both parties.

“It’s not going to work for him at Manchester United and I don’t know what his next move is, but there’s still a player in him.

“I would love to speak to him and his people and try to help. If I was a young coach I would take Jadon Sancho and fancy I could get the best out of him.

“Give me Sancho as a manager every day of the week, rather than a ham-and-egg player – that’s an old phrase – but a player of that quality needs a little bit of nurturing and help.”

Sancho’s chances of reconcilling at United appear to be fading amid claims Ten Hag has now removed the player from the squad’s WhatsApp group.

