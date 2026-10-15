Jadon Sancho holds shock Getafe talks as Man Utd flop looks to follow Greenwood redemption path

Former Aston Villa star Jadon Sancho is in talks over a move to LaLiga side Getafe

Jadon Sancho could be handed a route back into European football, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Spanish side Getafe have held talks over a potential move for the free-agent winger.

Sancho remains without a club after leaving Manchester United in the summer, with the Englishman now weighing up his options as he looks to get his career back on track.

The 26-year-old had been hopeful that former club Borussia Dortmund would offer him a route back to the Bundesliga, but they instead opted to sign Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

That left Sancho facing an uncertain future, with interest in his services extending beyond Europe.

Sources understand that Sancho has held talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League and Major League Soccer in the United States, while there has also been interest from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

However, a move within Europe has always been Sancho’s priority, with the player not yet ready to turn his back on a club in a top five league, meaning that Getafe could now provide the opportunity he has been waiting for.

We can confirm that intermediaries who have been working on Sancho’s next move have held dialogue with Getafe over a possible deal for the former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund winger – and sources understand that the move could be mutually beneficial to both parties…

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Sancho to join Real Madrid legend at Getafe; hopes to repeat Greenwood heroics

The Spanish side have endured a difficult start to the season and currently sit 14th in the table, with just two wins from eight games so far.

As a result, they are now exploring creative ways to bolster their side with the possibility of bringing Sancho to Madrid as a serious option as they look to strengthen their options.

Getafe have already completed the signing of Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal, and the potential addition of Sancho would represent another significant move for the club.

Sancho’s situation is particularly interesting given Getafe’s previous experience of helping a Manchester United player rebuild his career.

The La Liga side took a chance on Mason Greenwood in 2023, bringing him to Spain on loan from Old Trafford after a difficult period in England.

Greenwood, who contributed 16 G/A (10 scored, six assists) during his time with Getafe, rediscovered his form and attracted renewed attention before ultimately moving on to Marseille, where his career really hit an upward trajectory after a hugely difficult personal spell.

Sancho will be hoping a similar opportunity could help him rediscover his best football, with Getafe potentially offering him the platform to rebuild his reputation in one of Europe’s major leagues.

A move to Getafe would, however, require Sancho to accept a significant reduction in his wages.

The winger has previously been associated with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but his current status as a free agent means he must now consider the best route back into regular first-team football.

Getafe are unlikely to be able to match the salary packages available in Saudi Arabia or the financial terms Sancho has been accustomed to at United.

Nevertheless, a move to Spain could offer benefits that go beyond money.

Regular football in La Liga would give Sancho the chance to demonstrate that he can still perform at a high level, while also putting himself back in contention for a potential England recall.

At 26, the winger still has time to revive his career, but securing the right move and returning to consistent form will be crucial if he is to fulfil those ambitions.

TEAMtalk understands that Getafe and the intermediaries involved are now discussing what a potential agreement could look like.