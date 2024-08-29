Jadon Sancho Man Utd exit saga takes another twist as Chelsea nudge nearer to deal and name two transfer conditions

The ever-evolving transfer saga surrounding Jadon Sancho has taken another turn with TEAMtalk sources revealing Chelsea are nudging ever closer to a deal but having informed Manchester United of the two conditions needed to take the unwanted winger off their hands.

The winger has endured a turbulent time of things since signing for the Red Devils in a £73m deal back in the summer of 2021, in a move that ended a long pursuit by Manchester United to secure the former Borussia Dortmund winger’s services. But while he regularly showed his brilliance for BVB, he has dogged by inconsistenies and various other troubles since moving to Old Trafford.

Indeed, after a very public falling out with Erik ten Hag last summer, Sancho was allowed to return to the Westfalenstadion for the second half of last season, where, after Sancho was quick to remind the watching world of the talents that convinced United to splash out one of the largest fees in their history in the first place.

And while the winger has since made amends with Ten Hag, it has been made extremely clear that Sancho does not figure in the Dutchman’s immediate plans having been excluded from the matchday squad for their opening two Premier League games and with both Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho both ahead of him in the pecking order.

As a result, ruthless minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that United cannot afford any big-money passengers and, having already dispensed with the services of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial at the end of their contracts, it seems Sancho is next on his hitlist.

Chelsea step up talks to finalise Sancho signing

However, the path to finding a taker for the winger’s services has not been easy.

United are seeking a fee in the region of £40m for the 24-year-old, though sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that they would be open to a loan deal if it contained a mandatory option to make the move permanent in 2025.

To that end, the hunt for his services has been whittled down to two sides with Juventus making a strong case for his signature and actually having agreed terms with United over a prospective deal.

The Italians have on Thursday offloaded Federico Chiesa to Liverpool so do have the space, and the funds in their squad to bring in the 23-times capped England international.

However, Sancho himself has yet to green light the move and we also understand that the player’s preference is indeed a move to Chelsea if the Blues can thrash out a deal.

That situation though remains ultra complicated and with just over 24 hours left in the window, the situation remains far from certain and a hugely fluid situation.

Indeed, as we understand it, Chelsea have now entered into what has been described as advanced negotiations over the signing of Sancho.

Man Utd transfer agreement still complicated

However, we have also been told that the situation still remains ‘complicated’ with a number of moving parts still needing to fall into place.

To make that work, however, the Blues will need to United to take a player off Chelsea’s hands, or for the Red Devils to accept a loan to buy with a lower than initial planned purchase clause.

The player United have the strongest interest in signing is indeed Raheem Sterling and a swap deal between the clubs remains highly plausible.

But, Sterling himself earns a whopping £325,000 a week and would need to take a significant wages cut to move to Old Trafford. We reported earlier on Thursday that United had made clear that they can only offer the 82-times capped England winger, who last played for his country in December 2022, a deal worth £150,000 a week.

The situation has now been further complicated by Chelsea offering Sterling to Arsenal, as they look to find a new home for the unwanted winger.

However, with talks continuing between all aprties there is a growing hope that an agreement can be struck before the clock strikes 11pm on Friday and the summer window in the UK shuts down until the January 1.