Jadon Sancho: Troubled Man Utd star given three reasons why shock move to Tottenham cannot go through as next club is named

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho has been told to forget any prospects of escaping Old Trafford and signing for Tottenham with one observer listing three telling reasons why the January move looks a no-go.

The troubled star has been forced to train alone and has been barred from using first-team facilities at Carrington following a high-profile falling out with Erik ten Hag. That came after the Dutchman dropped the player from the Manchester United squad that lost at Arsenal at the start of September, with the winger subsequently calling out his manager on social media.

And while the post was subsequently removed, the damage has long been done and only a very public apology can give Sancho any chance of a way back at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old, though, continues to dig his heels in and, with the two men very much at loggerheads, Sancho is looking extremely likely to leave Old Trafford in January.

To that end, United are seemingly prepared to take an enormous hit on their original £73m investment and are ready to listen to offers for the player at around a mere €35m (£30.3m).

And despite his struggles, Sancho is being linked with a number of big-name clubs, all of whom look keen to try and help the player replicate the form that made him such a standout talent in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Indeed, BVB are among the sides linked with Sancho’s signature, though, as we exclusively revealed, Dortmund’s chances of bringing Sancho back from Man Utd face a very trick roadblock.

Alternatively, Sancho has also been linked with four Premier League sides, with Aston Villa, Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham linked.

Jadon Sancho told why Tottenham move cannot happen

Ange Postecoglou’s side are the only Premier League side not to taste defeat this season and they can return to the top of the table with a win at home against Chelsea on Monday evening.

Their early season form has increased optimism that an unlikely title push could be staged this season, and some solid additions in the January window enhancing their chances of making that dream a reality.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer expert Dean Jones has explained why Sancho’s prospects of moving to Spurs look highly unlikely, explaining to Givemesport the three reasons why they are unlikely to seal his signing.

“I’d be amazed if Jadon Sancho does join Tottenham for various reasons,” Jones began. “First and foremost, I think you would have to look at the PR angle of signing him. This is a player who has had extremely difficult times to manage on a personal level and has not been putting up good performances for a long time now.

“So from Tottenham’s point of view, what are your expectations of signing Sancho going to actually be?

“Plus the fact that he’s currently on huge wages at Man Utd which you’ve got to negotiate around and try and figure out how he will fit within your pay structure.

“Then, what are the terms of the loan going to be like? How long do you actually want this player for? Is it a six-month loan? Is it an 18 month loan? Is it that you’re going to try and do a permanent deal?”

Sancho ready to move back overseas

With Tottenham seemingly ruled out of the equation, it could be that Sancho finds himself moving back overseas when the January window opens for business.

Indeed, the player is said to be open to the prospect of moving back overseas, though a potential dilemma has emerged over where he will move.

To that end, the player’s £250,000 a week salary is likely to prove hugely problematic for any overseas clubs. That said, Saudi Pro League sides could finance those wages without any trouble, though it is understood that Sancho does not want to turn his back on elite-level European football just yet.

As a result, his agent will try and fix up with a big-name side first, though any deal may well need to be on an initial loan and will also rely on United having to cover a portion of his salary.

To that end, we revealed last month how Juventus are keen on a move for the United winger and have already sounded out his representatives over a potential deal.

The Bianconeri are looking to make a loan signing in January to add creativity to their attack – with Sancho a leading candidate on that shortlist.

However, while there remains some doubts over whether they can finance such a deal, they are currently the side looking most keen to sign the 23-times capped England man.

Talks over a potential deal are likely to heat up in around a month’s time and assuming his situation at Old Trafford has not changed.

All parties though would be eager for a quick resolution to the problem, though United of course could hold out to see if they can find a cash buyer for Sancho with a sale, rather than a loan, their preferred option.

