Jadon Sancho: Permanent Man Utd exit chances rated by Borussia Dortmund chief, plus Chelsea outcast’s

Could either Jadon Sancho or Ian Maatsen stay at Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastien Kehl has offered a strong hint that Jadon Sancho will be back at Manchester United in the summer.

Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season in January, months after being banished by Erik ten Hag.

The winger provided assists in each of his first two appearances back at Borussia Dortmund, a club he had previously scored 50 goals for.

Sancho is still under contract with Man Utd until 2026, but as long as Ten Hag is in charge, it seems unlikely he will ever be reintegrated.

The problem is that Kehl believes a permanent deal for Sancho at Borussia Dortmund may be financially impossible.

Addressing the futures of Sancho and Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen, Kehl recently told Sky Sports Germany: “Unfortunately, it was the case with both players that no option [to buy] was really realistic.

“If you know what we got for Jadon Sancho two and a half years ago, then you also know that it may be very very difficult now.

“Of course, we stood up for an option with him – and also with Ian – but the negotiating position was not such that we could realize it.”

If Borussia Dortmund want to buy Sancho at the end of the season, there will be no pre-arranged fee for them to fall back on.

Will Dortmund activate Maatsen clause?

The situation is slightly different for Maatsen, since Chelsea wrote a release clause into his contract before letting him leave on loan.

Therefore, the Bundesliga side know they can keep Maatsen – even if they do not have the right of first refusal – for £35m.

However, Kehl is delaying any decision on that front for the time being.

He added: “It’s good that we have the boy [Maatsen] here now.

“We can observe him intensively and get to know him on the pitch and outside and of course we will then deal intensively with the situation.

“But that’s not something that concerns me at the moment, because we still have a little time for it.

“But of course we’ll see what we can do in the summer and, above all, what’s economically feasible. Unfortunately, that’s always a big topic.”

Maatsen has made four appearances since his move to Borussia Dortmund and Sancho has played three times since his return.

