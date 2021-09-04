Jadon Sancho has withdrawn from the England squad and returned to Manchester United after suffering what is described as a minor knock.

Sancho was unavailable for England’s World Cup qualifying win over Hungary due to the issue. He picked it up in training in preparation for that game. Rather than remain with the England camp to see how he recovers, he has instead reported back to his club, who will monitor his situation.

An FA statement on Saturday confirmed: “Following further assessment, the 21-year-old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday September 11.”

United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer after a pursuit that had lasted longer than a year. He has so far made three appearances for them in the Premier League, including one start.

Confidence remains that he will be able to add to them when Man Utd get back in action following the international break. The injury is nothing serious.

But it is enough to sideline him for the remaining two England games of the September international break. Gareth Southgate will thus be unable to call upon him for qualifiers against Andorra on Sunday and Poland on Wednesday.

It will not be too much of a headache for the England manager, who used Sancho sparingly at Euro 2020. His last outing for his country was as a late substitute in the Euros final, in which he missed a penalty in the shootout.

In total, Sancho has made 22 caps for his country. But he will have to wait until the next international break at least to increase that tally.

Ronaldo also reports back to United

Another summer signing has ended his international involvement for the month prematurely, too.

Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the Portugal setup on Thursday after helping them beat the Republic of Ireland.

He broke the men’s record for the most international goals of all time with a brace in their 2-1 win. However, he also picked up a yellow card after taking his shirt off in the process.

After getting another yellow card earlier in the qualification campaign, he is suspended for their next fixture against Azerbaijan. Therefore, Portugal allowed him to head to Manchester.

He arrived back in the city last night, ready to prepare for his second debut for the club he previously represented between 2003 and 2009.

