Manchester United are set to sell one of their attackers this summer as they make room for Jadon Sancho, claims a report.

After failing to get Sancho last summer United are understood to be closing in on the Borussia Dortmund star this summer. United have rekindled their interest amid Sancho’s fee dropping to two figures.

Reports on Friday subsequently claimed that United are on the verge of an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

United are expected to sign Sancho for £75m, plus an extra £5m in add-ons. Sancho is widely expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Sancho will be expected to hit the ground running at United and go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first XI.

That may well mean exits for one or two players with ESPN reporting that striker Anthony Martial and attacking midfielder Donny van de Beek could be the most high-profile victims of the revamp.

France international Martial dropped off again this season after enjoying a strong 2019/20 campaign.

The Daily Mirror reports that “Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho”.

Tottenham are named as the “interested” suitors in the striker, who failed to make the France squad for Euro 2020.

Martial injury

Spurs are still looking for a replacement for Jose Mourinho, but technical performance director Steve Hitchen and sporting director Fabio Paratici are looking to Martial.

Martial was recently linked with a surprise switch to Real Madrid. Solskjaer’s concerns over the French forward were detailed. Accordingly, Martial was linked with a loan move that could ultimately turn permanent.

Martial is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline. Additionally, the newspaper believe he could be the ideal back-up to the ageing Karim Benzema.

Martial did not kick a ball in the last 10 weeks of the season after injuring his knee playing for France against Kazakhstan in March.

He’s scored just seven goals in all competitions before his season was curtailed early.

He is expected to return to full training for pre-season next month.

