TEAMtalk understands that Borussia Dortmund are ready to make an offer to bring Jadon Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park this summer, while Aston Villa’s chances of a permanent move have been assessed by sources, and with three Italian sides also considering approaches for his services.

Sancho joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal last summer, though the move does not contain any options or obligations to turn the move into a permanent deal. At the time, all parties were happy to sanction the move free from the pressures of a permanent deal hanging over them and everyone seemingly happy to see how his time in the Midlands panned out.

And so far, the 25-year-old has one goal and one assist to his name from 25 appearances, though a large majority of these have been off the bench.

Out of contract at parent club Manchester United at the season’s end, both parties have long accepted that he was never going to be seen in the red shirt again.

There was a possibility United could extend Sancho’s deal by another year, with an option in place, but sources close to the club reveal this was only ever considered as a means to raise funds from a transfer fee.

Now sources can confirm that United will not be extending their £73m signing’s deal and the player will leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer, and with the player’s representatives having known for some time that was always the most likely scenario.

As a result, Sancho’s camp have long been working on their client’s next move and have been doing their due diligence on prospective landing spots for the 23-times capped England international.

Now, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that one of the first options to emerge is a move back to Dortmund, where he has previously shone.

“Jadon’s people are seriously considering Dortmund. He made a huge impact there, and the club are keen to bring him back,” a source familiar with the negotiations explained.

Sancho spent four years at Signal Iduna Park up to 2021 before his ill-fated move to United, which cost them around £73million. He then had another six-month loan from January 2024 and helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final, starting against Real Madrid in the Wembley showpiece.

Now, with the chance to make his return permanent, Dortmund are a serious consideration, though they are far from the only side keen…

Aston Villa stance on keeping Jadon Sancho revealed

Indeed, Aston Villa, where Sancho is currently on loan, have indicated their intention to open talks with his representatives over a permanent deal at Villa Park and with Unai Emery of the belief that the transfer should be looked at closely, given how impressed he’s been with the England international and having judged his impact on more than just the solitary goal and assist he has provided, thus far.

We are also told that on the continent, Germany aside, there is real interest in Italy with Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta amongst those emerging as potential landing spots.

With Sancho’s camp actively weighing options and Borussia Dortmund ready to make their move, the coming weeks promise to be pivotal.

The player’s history at Dortmund, his recent Champions League heroics, and the club’s willingness to bring him back all point to a reunion that could reignite his career.

However, with Villa and several Serie A clubs in the mix, the final destination remains uncertain.

Despite that, a former Tottenham star turned pundit has explained the serious doubts he would have over signing Sancho permanently, making clear the significant red flag he has over a potential deal.

