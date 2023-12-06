Jadon Sancho to STAY at Man Utd, with winger to ‘talk with Ratcliffe’ as pressure mounts on Ten Hag

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but a dramatic twist could see him stay at the club.

The England international hasn’t featured in a competitive match since August after a spat with manager Erik ten Hag saw him banished from the first-team squad.

Sancho claimed that Ten Hag had made him a ‘scapegoat’ after he wasn’t picked for a game against Arsenal. The Dutch coach claimed it was due to his poor performances in training.

There are rumours that the rift between the pair has left Man Utd’s players frustrated with how Ten Hag dealt with the situation. Recent reports have even suggested that Ten Hag has ‘lost 50% of the Red Devil’s dressing room.’

As revealed by TEAMtalk, some of the players think the manager could be sacked when Sir Jim Ratcliffe obtains a minority stake in the club.

These claims have been strongly rebuffed by Man Utd, but it’s clear that all is not well behind the scenes.

Despite all of that, a route has opened up for Sancho that could see him stay at Man Utd beyond the January transfer window.

Juventus put talks to sign Sancho ‘on hold’

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Juventus are one of the teams interested in signing Sancho this winter.

Juventus manager Max Allegri believes he can reignite Sancho’s once-glittering career in Serie A, but a deal now appears to be unlikely.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have put talks to sign the winger ‘on hold’ as Man Utd’s demands are too expensive.

The Red Devils signed Sancho for an eye-watering £73m in 2021 and naturally, they are looking to recoup as much of that fee as possible by selling him.

Juventus will be ‘dealing with a reduced transfer budget’ in January due to their ongoing financial issues, making a deal very unlikely.

Therefore, the Italian giants have now identified Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov as a cheaper alternative to Sancho.

With a switch to Juventus seemingly off the table for Sancho he will have to re-assess his options, and staying with Man Utd is not completely off the cards.

Sancho ‘hasn’t ruled out’ staying with Man Utd

Reputed transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg thinks that a loan with option to buy is the most likely outcome for Sancho this winter.

However, he claims that Sancho ‘hasn’t completely ruled out’ staying at Man Utd, with the winger ‘open to discussing his future with Ratcliffe’ before he makes the final call.

Sancho’s relationship with Ten Hag is currently non-existent, but as mentioned, many believe that the manager’s days at Old Trafford could be numbered.

Man Utd have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and face the prospect of an early exit from the Champions League.

Their form in the Premier League has picked up over the last few weeks, but their progress was stunted by a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in their last game.

Ten Hag’s team now find themselves in seventh place in the table – five points adrift from the top four and 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

There is a feeling that should Ten Hag fail to pick up a win against Chelsea or Bournemouth in Man Utd’s next two Premier League fixtures and they are knocked out of the Champions League, the manager may well be sacked.

If that happens, Ratcliffe would be happy to see Sancho given another opportunity in a Man Utd shirt.

