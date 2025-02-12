Simon Jordan has had his say on Jadon Sancho's social media post to Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho has been admonished by Simon Jordan over the on-loan Chelsea winger’s controversial reaction to Marcus Rashford’s social media post – telling the Manchester United loanee that he’s “not covered himself in glory” and given a sharp reminder of his own flagging career.

Rashford was headline news throughout the winter window after making clear his wish to leave Manchester United and his eventual move to Aston Villa – which came as a result of his failure to convince Ruben Amorim of his professionalism. Becoming the latest high-profile name to leave Old Trafford, Rashford agreed to join Unai Emery’s side on a short-term deal through to the end of the campaign that does give Villa an option to turn the move into a permanent £40m move.

After making his debut for Aston Villa off the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round win over Tottenham at Villa Park, Rashford put a message out across his Instagram page showing a photo of himself in his new colours alongside the message ‘Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance.’

However, it was Sancho’s message in reply to Rashford’s post that got most people talking, his fellow Manchester United loanee responding with the word ‘Freedom’ alongside both a blessing hands and a raising hand emoji.

That reply – indicating that both Rashford and Sancho were now free of their Old Trafford struggles – was not well received by many in the game and now former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan has taken a dim view on the comment.

Asked what he thought, Jordan told talkSPORT: “Not very much, to be honest with you.

“I think what Jadon Sancho has to say is not particularly relevant to Marcus Rashford’s situation. I don’t think he’s covered himself in glory.”

Jordan also went on to remind Sancho of how his own career has gone south since a £73m move to United in summer 2021.

“He’s had a few decent games for Chelsea, but other than that, a few decent games for Dortmund,” Jordan added.

“But his career has gone backwards, he’s responsible for it, not anyone else and this is the sort of atypical response from people that always like to align other people with the blame or their current failings.”

‘A sorry indication of where Man Utd’ are as a club

Jordan feels Sancho’s comment, together with Rashford wanting out, typifies the recent struggles United have in getting the best out of big-name players.

“I think it’s a sad indication of where United have gotten to to think that people can speak about the club in this way.

“I think the underlying message is that you’re out of the awful place that Man Utd has become.

“A place that has been created by the culture of players there and I would suggest that players like Jadon Sancho who only like it when they’re told all the good things.

“They can’t really deal with any home truths or they can’t have any consequences for their actions because if they do, they don’t like it.”

In addition to Sancho and Rashford, the likes of Anthony Elanga and Scott McTominay have both departed Old Trafford in recent times and found their feet elsewhere.

“The weight of a Manchester United shirt is probably heavy – is that meant to be apologised for?” Jordan asked.

“What about the character of the players being able to embrace the task. On one hand people like Rio [Ferdinand] will talk about the culture of the club and the fact that they don’t recognise the attributes and outlook of some of the players.

“On the other hand, they’ll turn around and say these same players are going elsewhere and spreading their wings because the expectation might be less, the pressure might be less, the weight of the shirt might be less.

“So, does that tell you those players shouldn’t have been at Manchester United in the first place?”

