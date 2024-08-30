Chelsea send Man Utd TWO offers for Jadon Sancho as ‘total agreement’ reached on personal terms

Chelsea are pushing to finalise a deal for Jadon Sancho and have submitted two new offers to Manchester United, according to a trusted source.

Sancho may have made up with Erik ten Hag recently but he is still looking to find a way out of Man Utd before the transfer deadline at 11pm. That is despite Ten Hag revealing in his Friday press conference that he expects the winger to stay at Old Trafford.

Sancho has been linked with a host of major European clubs this summer, including Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Juventus.

Juve held talks with Man Utd over a potential deal, but they have since ended their pursuit. Instead, Sancho could remain in the Premier League when leaving Man Utd, as Chelsea have emerged as frontrunners in the race for his signature.

There was initially talk of a swap deal involving both Sancho and Raheem Sterling, though that transfer is no longer a possibility.

Instead, Chelsea are gunning to land Sancho on an initial loan which might become permanent at a later date.

Earlier on Friday, it emerged that the 24-year-old has given a Chelsea move the green light, and there has now been a big update.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have ‘presented two bids’ as they look to strike an agreement with Man Utd for Sancho.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Chelsea pushing to strike Man Utd deal

The first is a loan with an option to buy, and the second is a loan with an obligation to buy.

Crucially, Chelsea have also reached a ‘total agreement’ with the player on personal terms. As such, they will quickly be able to finalise a contract with him if Man Utd accept one of their two proposals.

It is now up to Man Utd to decide what they want to do with Sancho in the long run. Ten Hag has insisted that there is a route back for the England star at Man Utd, though it is hard to believe that the pair fully trust each other after their previous falling out.

It would not be a surprise if Man Utd allow Chelsea to sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy, as this would finally see the Red Devils end the saga surrounding the forward.

This kind of transfer would also guarantee that Man Utd get some money back for Sancho, who originally cost them a huge £73m. However, the exact finances of an option or obligation for Chelsea to buy have yet to emerge.

The Blues also remain in the mix to snare Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Nigerian had been expected to join Al-Ahli, but they are pursuing Brentford’s Ivan Toney instead.

Chelsea are desperate to reach an agreement for Osimhen, though time is running out.

