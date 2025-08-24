Roma open talks for Chelsea winger after controversial Jadon Sancho snub

AS Roma have moved onto Chelsea wide man Tyrique George after being rejected by Jadon Sancho, with a new suitor having emerged for the Manchester United outcast.

Sancho cost Man Utd £73million in summer 2021 but has not been able to live up to that huge price tag. He established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting wingers during his time at Borussia Dortmund but has looked a shadow of that player while on United’s books.

Sancho has had loan spells at Dortmund and Chelsea after falling out of favour at United. He helped Chelsea win last season’s Europa Conference League but the Blues paid a £5m penalty fee so they did not have to sign him permanently.

United are desperate to move Sancho on this summer so they can bring down their wage bill and earn extra money for potential signings. However, the 25-year-old has made an exit difficult as he is unwilling to lower his £250,000-a-week wages.

United recently accepted a £20m loan-to-buy offer from Roma for Sancho.

But the transfer will not be happening as Sancho does not want to join Roma. If he is to drop his salary, then he wants it to be for a slightly more competitive club.

His decision has sparked fury among United fans who feel he is using the club to make as much money as possible.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Roma are starting to sound out alternative options and have identified Chelsea starlet George as a target.

The Italian outfit made initial contact for George in July and have now begun talks with Chelsea to see how much a deal might cost.

The 19-year-old is now one of the main options being considered as Roma push to land a new left winger who can help head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Roma will face competition from RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs to complete a deal for George.

Chelsea coaches rate George highly. The Blues would ideally like to loan their academy graduate out but understand his desire to leave permanently and forge a career elsewhere.

George to Roma, Sancho to Inter?

George is worried that if he stays at Chelsea he will not get enough minutes and his development will stall.

Returning to Sancho, TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Inter Milan have shortlisted the Englishman as a possible target.

Inter are aware that Sancho has snubbed Roma and are considering a move of their own for him.

Sancho was more flexible when discussing a wage with Juventus than Roma, so it will be interesting to see how he feels about a prospective move to Inter.

Bestikas would love to sign the forward but he has rejected their advances for now. Sancho will only consider a move to Turkey after September 1, as their transfer window runs a little longer, until September 13.

