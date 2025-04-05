Sancho could have a new option to consider for his next club

Jadon Sancho may be unwanted by both Manchester United and Chelsea, but he could end up with a chance to keep playing in the Premier League with a new club next season, according to a report.

Sancho moved to Chelsea in the summer after an underwhelming spell at Man Utd. Chelsea have an obligation to buy the winger depending on where they finish in the table, but they also have the ability to pay Man Utd to cancel that arrangement.

Either way, it doesn’t look like Sancho will be playing for Chelsea next season – nor Man Utd. With the search already on for his next club, there has been talk of a return to the Bundesliga, but a report has revealed an interested party in the Premier League.

According to Football Transfers, Wolves are showing serious interest in signing Sancho this summer. Bracing themselves for the sale of Matheus Cunha, whose new contract contains a release clause, Vitor Pereira’s side have identified Sancho as someone they could invest in as a potential replacement.

How much Wolves are willing to bid isn’t mentioned, but the report reiterates they could sign him for a ‘reasonable fee’.

And with Cunha being available for his £62.5m release clause – while attracting Arsenal, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest – Wolves should be able to fund a move for Sancho if anyone buys their current no.10.

Wolves want to add experience and quality to their squad after hovering above the relegation zone this season, so Sancho could tick a few boxes for them.

Sancho transfer considered by four European clubs

Instead of staying in the Premier League, Sancho could consider a move abroad to resurrect his career after previously breaking through with Borussia Dortmund.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that Dortmund are keeping tabs on Sancho for a potential third spell at the club, but they face competition from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

In addition, a fresh challenge in Serie A could await Sancho, with sources suggesting Lazio and Roma as potential takers for the 25-year-old.

The Bundesliga seems to be his preferred destination, though, so it remains to be seen how he would respond to interest from the Premier League.

Sancho hasn’t played for the England national team since 2021 and now faces a decision at club level about whether or not to continue in English football.

Sancho at Chelsea: The story so far

August 31, 2024: Chelsea sign Sancho on loan with an obligation to buy if they finish in the top 14 of the Premier League.

September 14, 2024: Sancho makes his debut for Chelsea as a substitute against Bournemouth and earns the man of the match award after making an assist.

December 4, 2024: Sancho scores his first goal for Chelsea in a win over Southampton.

December 8, 2024: Sancho scores from outside the box against Spurs – but he will go on to fail to score in his next 19 appearances.

January 4, 2025: Sancho reaches five assists in the Premier League for the season, after not having set up a top-flight goal since September.

March 11, 2025: Reports begin to emerge that Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to avoid signing Sancho permanently.