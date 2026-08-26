Everton are prepared to sanction the sale of defender Jake O’Brien this week, with several Premier League clubs having already made contact over a possible late-window move, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the situation confirm that the Toffees will listen to suitable offers for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international before the transfer deadline.

Crystal Palace and Leeds United have both been named among the sides to have registered their interest by sources, though further Premier League clubs are understood to be monitoring developments.

O’Brien remains popular with Everton supporters, who have admired his commitment and physical presence since he arrived from Lyon two years ago.

Standing 6ft 6in, the Cork-born player is widely regarded as a high-potential defender capable of operating at centre-back or right-back. Last season he featured regularly, mostly playing as a right-back, and has shown the attributes to develop into a long-term asset.

However, with limited opportunities in his preferred central role behind James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite, an exit is now viewed as a realistic possibility.

Everton signed O’Brien for £17million in 2024 and a deal in the region of £30-35 million would represent a healthy profit for the club.

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Crystal Palace, Leeds keen on Everton defender

Any departure would leave Everton short of senior defensive options and would almost certainly require them to strengthen before the window shuts, as TEAMtalk reported yesterday.

O’Brien himself is understood to be open to a move that guarantees more consistent minutes in the heart of defence.

Talks remain at an early stage, but with only days remaining in the summer window the situation could move quickly.

Palace’s previous association with O’Brien, with the defender having played for them as a youngster, and Leeds’ desire to add Premier League-ready talent make both clubs logical suitors.

Indeed, discussing his side’s interest in potentially adding another defender to their mix before the window shuts, Leeds boss Daniel Farke said on Tuesday night: “Yes, all my centre-backs have delivered so far. That’s quite good. So far we’ve played in this position more or less four centre-backs in three positions.

“I doubt that over a long season, just four centre-backs are needed. So for that, we have to stay awake, and so far so good. But yeah, it’s competition, and this is exactly what we want.”

Everton will only entertain bids that meet their valuation. Whether a sale materialises or the defender stays to fight for his place, the coming days will decide the next chapter in O’Brien’s career.

Fans will hope any decision prioritises the squad’s long-term strength rather than short-term financial gain.

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