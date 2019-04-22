James Milner confidently explains why Liverpool can beat Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has underlined why he thinks the Reds can overcome Barcelona over two legs and reach the Champions League final for a second successive season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lined up a mouthwatering battle with Barcelona in the semi-finals after proving far too strong for Porto for a second successive season.

But their hopes of reaching the Wanda Metropolitano showpiece face arguably the toughest test of all; a two-pronged semi-final against Barca and arguably the world’s best player in Lionel Messi. Joe Gomez insists he isn’t thinking of the challenge of tackling the incredible Argentine just yet….

But Milner, whose Liverpool side returned to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Cardiff on Sunday, claims the Reds will present a different type of challenge to Barcelona than other side they have faced in league and European action this season.

“We can beat Barcelona, but we know that it will be very difficult as they are a strong team,” Milner said.

“The Nou Camp is also a very difficult place to visit.

“However I don’t think Barcelona will have faced many sides with our style.

“We will have to give it our best in the Nou Camp, but it will be hard for them too.”

