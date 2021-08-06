James Milner says it will be ‘tough’ but points to ‘big future’ for Liverpool man

James Milner believes it will be tough for Harvey Elliot coming back to Liverpool, but has backed the youngster to make a “big impact” this season.

Elliott, 18, spent last season on loan at Blackburn and was one of their standout players as they finished 15th in the Championship.

The attacker grabbed seven goals and 11 assists from his 41 outings for Blackburn under Tony Mobray.

The former Fulham man was expected to spend another year away on loan this season. But Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Elliot will have a role to play for Liverpool this term.

And the experienced Milner thinks Elliott is ready to make his mark for the Reds. Aasked about his team-mate in a recent interview, cited by the Liverpool Echo, he said: “He is a top player. From the first time I trained with him, you could recognise how good he is. Comfortable on the ball, good vision and a dribbler.

“It’s tough for him coming back, having been away last season, and getting back to how we play. It’s a different style to most of the other teams.

“He has had a good pre-season up to now, and the more minutes he gets in and around the boys in these games, the closer he will be.

“You try to give him some advice. He’s a confident lad and he has a great mindset. He doesn’t need too much guidance.

“But hopefully all the boys can help him on the way. I see him making a big impact this year. Any help we can give him can help him settle in and get up to speed, and maybe don’t make the little mistakes I made.

‘Big future’

“If I can stop him doing that, with the talent he has got he has got a big future.”

Elliot came through the ranks at Fulham and he made his senior debut for them when he was just 15.

The winger played twice for them in the Premier League in 2018/19 before Liverpool signed him that summer.

The two clubs could not agree a fee and so the transfer went to a tribunal. The Professional Football Compensation Committee ruled that the Reds must pay a basic fee of £1.2m for Elliott, with the fee could rise by another £2.6m based on first-team appearances and international recognition.

Since arriving at Anfield from Fulham, the attacker, who recently signed a new contract, has made nine first-team appearances.

