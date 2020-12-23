James Rodriguez remains unavailable for Everton and reports in his homeland say the Toffees are growing frustrated by the Colombian’s continued absence.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner was an instant hit at Goodison Park. His early displays helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men make the early running in the Premier League.

But he’s missed Everton’s last three top-flight games. And he’s again out for the EFL Cup clash with Manchester United.

Details on his injury remain unclear although it’s thought to be a calf problem. However, Colombia’s edition of Marca says the lack of info is becoming a problem.

James also missed the Festive fixtures during his spells at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich over the last two years.

Now Marca (via Sport Witness) say Everton are ‘beginning to worry’ about the playmaker.

They add that he’s ‘beginning to lose ground’ in the team which are coping without him.

Everton had a wobble but have returned to the top four on the back of three straight wins.

But James missed all those games – the home wins over Chelsea and Arsenal and the 2-0 success at Leicester.

The story adds that the ‘lack of a document’ about his injury issues has become the ‘ally of the worst theories’ about his absence.

There could be something lost in translation however.

It’s far more common for Spanish clubs to give fans up-to-date info on player injuries. That’s not the case in England, hence the delve into conspiracy theories.

Ancelotti plays down James absence

The reality is that Everton coach Ancelotti knows James’ history of injuries.

And he’s therefore managing James’ game time and not pushing him as the busy Christmas period approaches.

The Italian confirmed that line of thinking during Tuesday’s press conference for the EFL tie against Manchester United.

The Italian said: “James is not available. We are not concerned, we are sad because James is an important player for us.

“But if he is not ready to play we don’t have to push and force him to come back, we have to wait a little bit so he can recover well and properly.

“The season finishes in May and not only for James but other players they need to have a proper rehab to avoid problems in the future maybe when the season will be more important than now.

“I think at least he can be available for the next game or for the game after. We have games every three days.

“He is working individually so he has to start to work with the team before he starts to play.”