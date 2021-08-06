Everton star jumps on Messi, Barcelona saga to pedal eye-catching claim

Everton attacker James Rodriguez says that two Barcelona stars now find themselves in a similar position to his own, following Lionel Messi’s shock exit.

Barca have announced that the club legend will not sign a new contract because of financial constraints. The Spanish giants find themselves in a dire situation, as outlined by president Joan Laporta on Friday. As such, the race to see where Messi moves to next is on, with Paris Saint-Germain among the early frontrunners.

Meanwhile, Colombia star James has outlined the effect Messi’s departure will have on new Barcelona signings Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

Both came in as free transfers, excited by working alongside the forward, which – for now at least – will not happen.

However, James says that he has been in a similar predicament for a long time already.

“Kun Agüero went to Barcelona, and now Messi is leaving. They just happen to be little breadsticks, partners,” the 30-year-old told his Twitch channel.

“Those are the things that football has. The same thing happened to me. I go to Everton, practically because Ancelotti was there and look, now Carlo is gone.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. In football and in life, we don’t know anything. Let’s see what happens.”

Manager Ancelotti and James have had strong ties throughout their career. Indeed, the Italian brought the playmaker to Real Madrid for around £71million in 2014.

The pair then worked together at Bayern Munich, before reuniting at Everton last summer. However, Ancelotti made the shock move back to Madrid earlier this year, with Rafael Benitez taking his place.

As a result, James has been left in limbo.

James Rodriguez unsure on Everton

“All I know is that I’m training hard, preparing well. That’s it, that’s the most important thing,” James added.

“You have to think about the present, and the present is that I’m here, and I’m training hard and physically well for everything that’s coming.”

James enjoyed a blistering start to his Everton career. He scored three goals and assisted three others in his first five Premier League games, but dropped off due to injury.

Amid uncertainty over his future, he still has one year left on his deal and an option to extend.