James Rodriguez got off the mark for Everton in spectacular fashion as Carlo Ancelotti’s side came from behind to beat West Brom 5-2 at Goodison Park.

The Colombian, who signed in a high-profile switch from Real Madrid over the summer, made an impressive debut at Spurs last week.

And he was an instrumental figure again as Carlo Ancelotti’s side made it two wins from two at the start of the season.

It wasn’t the best start for Everton, however. Premier League new boys opened their account for the season through a brilliant Grady Diangana strike after 10 minutes. Picking the ball up from just inside his half, Diangana ran at the Everton half and smashed a fine effort past Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees, however, were back level on 32 minutes when Dominic Calvert-Lewin backheeled home. After a VAR check, the goal was allowed to stand for his second of the season.

The hosts now had the momentum and Rodriguez produced a fantastic low finish from outside the area to put them 2-1 up.

James Rodriguez is off the mark! 🔵 He finds the bottom corner to put Everton in front. pic.twitter.com/3dwMzGhBQp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2020

Albion’s hopes then suffered a further blow when Kieran Gibbs saw red for raising his arm at Rodriguez just minutes later.

That prompted Albion boss Slaven Bilic to leave his technical area to remonstrate with referee Mike Dean. And the official had no hesitation in sending Bilic to the stands.

The double red card, however, appeared to have a galvanizing effect on West Brom. They came out for the second half with renewed vigour and scored a brilliant equaliser through Matheus Pereira. The Brazilian, signed on a permanent deal from Sporting Lisbon, curled a superb 30-yard free-kick into the top corner. For the second time in the game, Pickford had no chance.

Everton, however, did get their noses back in front through Michael Keane. The defender tapped home from close range after Sam Johnstone parried a header into his path following a free-kick into the box.

Calvert-Lewin hat-trick

And it became four when Calvert-Lewin (62) notched his second of the game, drilling home with his left foot.

Lucas Digne was unlucky when a 25-yard free-kick clipped the top of the bar, after a slight knick off the Albion wall.

From the resulting corner, however, Calvert-Lewin rose to head home with the back of his head to complete his hat-trick and make it 5-2.

Richarlison then thought he’d scored his side’s sixth, only to see a linesman’s flag deny him.