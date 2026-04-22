Juventus have now added unsettled Manchester City star James Trafford to their list of potential summer targets as they hunt for a new goalkeeper – and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk what the England international is thinking with regards to a summer transfer.

The Italian giants are desperate to add a quality new custodian between the sticks this summer and have been tracking the City academy graduate for some time. Sources state they are now considering a move for Trafford, while they are also monitoring Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, who is their top choice and whose future at Anfield is up for some debate.

But as a Plan B option to Alisson, who is contracted to Liverpool for one more season, Juventus see Trafford as a top option who brings longevity, though they will face a battle to get him.

Despite the interest from Serie A, sources close to the situation suggest a stay in the Premier League is far more appealing to Trafford.

The England goalkeeper is eager to establish himself as a number one in what many regard as the world’s best league, rather than seeking a move abroad at this stage of his career.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, Aston Villa have also stepped up their interest in James Trafford this summer, with the Premier League side understood to be very keen on bringing the young England international to Villa Park.

The 23-year-old, who returned to the Etihad Stadium from Burnley in a £27 million move last summer, has struggled for first-team action behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester City would ideally like to retain Trafford’s services, but will reluctantly sanction his departure if a suitable offer arrives, paving the way for Trafford to seek regular minutes elsewhere and with a multi-club scramble now set to ensue…

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Trafford wanted by four Premier League sides this summer

Villa, who could need a new number one should Emiliano Martinez depart, see the former Burnley shot-stopper as a strong long-term option. Sources indicate the Midlands club are preparing a more determined push under Unai Emery, with the lure of European football potentially proving attractive.

Tottenham Hotspur also have Trafford high on their list, and new head coach Roberto De Zerbi is said to be an admirer of his ball-playing abilities and composure.

However, any move to north London hinges on Spurs first securing Premier League survival, as the club continue to fight against relegation.

Brighton view the 21‑year‑old as one of their top targets should Bart Verbruggen depart; the Dutchman is on the radar of Chelsea and is a realistic target for the struggling London side.

Leeds United remain keen on the shot-stopper but may find it difficult to fend off competition from more established Premier League outfits when it comes to both finances and sporting ambition.

With his contract providing Manchester City with a strong negotiating position, a transfer fee in the region of £30 million or higher could materialise if multiple clubs enter a bidding war.

Trafford’s future promises to be one of the more intriguing stories of the upcoming window, as he seeks the platform to push for further senior international recognition.

Should Trafford leave, we can exclusively reveal that City have identified another former academy prospect to return to the club as a new deputy to Donnarumma.