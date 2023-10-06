England starlet pledges future to Borussia Dortmund but Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle remain keen

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has committed his immediate future to Borussia Dortmund yet will continue to be tracked by top Premier League clubs as he establishes himself in senior football.

The exciting 19-year-old attacker has agreed a new deal in Germany that ties him to Dortmund until 2028 and there is every belief he can break through as a top-class first-team regular.

The Bundesliga giants are delighted that he took an early decision to commit himself to their project – as vultures from England had begun to circle. He’s already well-known after impressive years at youth level and then making his switch from Manchester City in 2020 but Dortmund now have him on terms for the next five years and are confident they have a gem.

As an under-21 international, he will be back in England in the coming days for their international fixture against Serbia at the City Ground. But such call-ups are the only time we will see Bynoe-Gittens on home soil for the time being.

There had been speculation this year that a return to English club football could be on the cards and while that has been tempered by a decision to prolong his stay at his current club, his progress will continue to be monitored closely.

Arsenal were the side linked with him most recently and while sources indicated at the time that there was full awareness about his ability and suitability, they also intimated it did not feel like an imminent move.

Arsenal’s need for a back-up winger perhaps shone a brighter light on that interest but there is also reason to believe Arsenal would be capable of such a swoop, given his representatives Elite Project Group already have strong links with the club, with clients including Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

Another team to track Bynoe-Gittens is Chelsea, who know all about him from the very early stages of his career and see him as a player who fits the long-term vision at Stamford Bridge.

The fact they also have Joe Shields in place at the club now is particularly interesting, given he was one of the scouts that initially spotted his talent to take him to Man City from Chelsea as a kid. Newcastle United are also believed to be admirers in line with their own blueprint for the future.

Sancho, Bellingham… Bynoe-Gittens?

Bynoe-Gittens is Dortmund’s only remaining English first-team talent following high-profile exits of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham but there is clarity around the fact he is going to potentially burst onto the global scene in a similar manner.

His playing time has been limited this season on the back of a shoulder injury that also restricted his opportunities last year, and competition for places is strong at Dortmund with the likes of Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi in the set-up.

Scouting missions will become common as he seeks to live up to expectations. And even if he doesn’t quite cut it like Sancho and Bellingham, big Premier League clubs will probably still want him anyway.