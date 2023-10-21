Jamie Carragher issues Arsenal, Liverpool with savage Premier League title warning as worrying Man City prediction is made

Jamie Carragher fears Arsenal and Liverpool are still only fighting it out for second best in the Premier League this season after explaining why he can see nothing but another Premier League title heading to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are seeking an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown this season and their sixth crown in just seven seasons, underlining their total dominance since the Spaniard’s appointment. Liverpool, in 2020, are the only club to have breached that dominance, though Arsenal did give it their best shot last season when leading the Premier League for much of the season.

Ultimately, the relentless City machine ultimately hunted them down, with the Gunners finishing on 84 points with City on 89. But had one of their two losses along the way to City been turned into wins, the outcome may well have been different. Indeed, a one-game swing would have seen Arsenal claim 87 and City on 86.

That’s why Arsenal’s win over Manchester City last time out – Gabriel Martinelli striking a late winner in a 1-0 triumph on October 8 – meant so much to the Gunners, raising optimism that this could finally be their year.

They currently sit second, trailing Tottenham on goal difference, with Manchester City in third, after suffering rare back-to-back defeats. Liverpool are a point back in fourth, though could temporarily go top with victory in the Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.

That raises hope that Liverpool will also be in the title mix once again this season, after suffering a surprisingly off-colour 2022/23 campaign.

However, Carragher is adamant that Liverpool and Arsenal can only finish second at best with nothing stopping Guardiola’s relentless machine once again.

Carragher tells Liverpool the one signing they need to win Premier League title

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Carragher feels that, despite suffering two losses already, no side will be able to halt their march to yet another title crown.

“The only way Liverpool – or anyone else – can win the Premier League is if Manchester City wobble,” Carragher said. “City’s recent defeats by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal have given the rest a glimmer of hope.

“If Liverpool are in a position to take advantage, that is beyond the pre-season expectations. Arsenal are considered the most likely to pip City. Are Arsenal better than Liverpool? We will know by Christmas.”

Carragher feels Liverpool boast a frightening attack, but look too soften at the other end of the field and feel they need to sign an elite defensive midfielder if they are to challenge City for glory.

“Liverpool’s attacking options are frightening but they are still conceding too many goals and will continue to do so until Klopp fixes the lingering midfield issue – he needs a No 6,” added Carragher.

“That aside, there is enough quality in the squad to suggest Liverpool will be in a duel with Arsenal. I still think their battle is for second place.”

All three sides are in action on Saturday with Liverpool hosting Everton, Manchester City taking on Brighton at 3pm and Arsenal travelling to improving Chelsea in a televised game at tea-time.

Current leaders Tottenham could find themselves down in fourth without kicking a ball, with their return to action not scheduled until Monday night when they take on Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

