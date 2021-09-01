Pundit reveals big plans for Liverpool in next summer’s transfer market

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool “will be looking to attack” the transfer market next summer after a quiet summer window this time around.

Ibrahima Konate has been the sole addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer. And Carragher believes that was Liverpool’s intention with their focus on getting their established stars to sign new contracts.

Jordan Henderson is the latest of Jurgen Klopp’s trusted lieutenants to extend his contract at Anfield.

The Reds skipper has penned a new four-year contract and is now tied to the club until 2025.

Carragher insists the Reds’ plan to tie down all their best assets does come at a cost. And he thinks Mo Salah will be the next man to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I’d like to see Liverpool bring an attacking player in. I think we are a little bit short in that area.

“I think Liverpool have some of the best players in the world and I think Mo Salah will be the next one [in terms of contracts]. The club won’t be spending heavily in the market. The money this summer has been on renewing contracts.

“And in years gone by, when I was playing for the club, a lot of the time when we had players of that quality, they would be going to Real Madrid or Barcelona, we lost so may players over the years.

“But I think the club this year will not be spending heavily in the transfer market, they have brought Konate in for £36m and they have certainly recouped that in terms of sales as well.

“And I think the money and expenditure in this pre-season was going to be spent on new contracts and making sure those players stay for the rest of their career at Liverpool Football Club.

“I think Liverpool will be looking to attack the market more next summer. This summer was about renewing contracts which does cost money.

“I know there is a frustration among supporters that Liverpool are not getting involved in the transfer market when you look at what Chelsea and Manchester United have done. A lot of the money Liverpool were going to spend has been spent on wages.

“I’m not worried about it, that’s the basic model. Liverpool’s owners don’t have the revenue of Manchester City, Roman Abramovich, nor do they bring in as much money as Manchester United do.

“So, Liverpool have had a model since FSG have come in and it’s worked spectacularly. They’re seen as one of the best operators in the transfer market and how they go about their business.”

Fellow pundit John Aldridge has also called on Liverpool to add one more attacker.

“I’ve said all along that Liverpool need another attacking player. I feel like we’re missing out on goals upfront,” said Aldridge.

“We’re gone slightly stale upfront. Jota came in and freshened things up a little bit last season. But the players that you need, we can’t afford.”

And that need may well become even greater if Roberto Firmino’s hamsting injury proves to be a serious one.

Jurgen Klopp played down the injury in his post-match comments at the weekend.

Firmino injury

Firmino underwent scans to determine the extent of the damage that forced him to limp off shortly before half-time during the 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Chelsea.

The initial diagnosis is the injury is not serious. However, he is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

The Brazil international is unlikely to feature when Liverpool resume after the international break with trip to Leeds United on September 12.

But he could be sidelined for much longer if scans reveal more extensive damage.

READ MORE: Trusted source rates chances of Wolves signing Liverpool target after bid