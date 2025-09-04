Carragher and Keane disagree on huge Liverpool and Chelsea signings in HIT or MISS verdicts

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane played a game of hit, miss or too early to tell when assessing many of the Premier League’s biggest transfers, and while the pundits agreed on most, the opinions were split on Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho and Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz.

Garnacho left Manchester United for Chelsea in a deal worth £40m, while Florian Wirtz – for a few months at least – became the most expensive signing by a British club when joining Liverpool for £116m (£100m plus £16m in add-ons). Alexander Isak, by way of his £125m switch from Newcastle, took that mantle on deadline day.

Garnacho’s late-window move means he’s yet to pull on a Chelsea shirt. Wirtz has played four times for the Reds and while he’s shown flashes of brilliance, he’s registered just one assist (in the Community Shield) and no goals so far.

Sky Sports pundits, Carragher and Keane, were tasked with playing a game of hit, miss or too early to tell when running the rule over some of the highest profile players to change clubs this summer.

And while the pair agreed on most, there was a differing of opinion on Garnacho and Wirtz.

“I’m not a fan of Garnacho,” declared Carragher, “Miss.

“You know what I didn’t like? In the Chelsea game [versus Fulham last Saturday] where the [cameras] go to the people in the stands and they’re on their phones while the game is going on.

“It’s not just him by the way, there’s lot of them, but I can’t stand it!”

Keane, meanwhile, stayed on the fence when stating: “I’m undecided on that one, I’m not convinced.”

When attention turned to Wirtz, Carragher voiced concerns over whether the German will justify his colossal price tag.

“Wirtz… too early to tell,” said Carragher. “He’s obviously got quality. The only thing I’d say is, and I’m sure he’ll come good, but the question will be is he a £116m player?

“I think he’ll eventually show that, but you want to be one of the best players in the league for that don’t you?”

Keane responded: “I think the physicality can catch players out, but I think he’s got enough quality to be a hit.”

The physicality and intensity of the Premier League may well have caught Wirtz by surprise so far.

He was noticeably suffering with cramp before being replaced in the 89th minute of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal last weekend.

Speaking post-match, manager Arne Slot summed up the shock to the system Wirtz is experiencing when stating: “It wasn’t an injury, it was a welcome to the Premier League!

“After 85 minutes, I don’t think he knew he could have cramp in so many different places and that’s what happened. That is welcome to the Premier League, that is welcome to playing in this intensity against an Arsenal that can play really intense as well.

“If you bring in – as we do – very, very good players, so, so, so talented but from different leagues and young – Florian is 22 and 23 Hugo [Ekitike] – I think it is normal if you are not 27 or 28 you maybe need to make a step towards the Premier League and that’s what these two are doing.”

Carragher and Keane’s FULL assessment

Noni Madueke – Carragher: UNDECIDED / Keane: UNDECIDED

Viktor Gyokeres – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

Joao Pedro – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

Alejandro Garnacho – Carragher: MISS / Keane: UNDECIDED

Jack Grealish – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

Florian Wirtz – Carragher: UNDECIDED / Keane: HIT

Hugo Ekitike – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

Tijjani Reijnders – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

Matheus Cunha – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

Bryan Mbeumo – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

Benjamin Sesko – Carragher: UNDECIDED / Keane: UNDECIDED

Jacob Ramsey – Carragher: UNDECIDED / Keane: HIT

Mohammed Kudus – Carragher: UNDECIDED / Keane: UNDECIDED

Xavi Simons – Carragher: HIT / Keane: HIT

