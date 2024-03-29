Ferguson, Guardiola snubbed as Carragher names ‘most important’ manager ever; Man Utd, Man City legends ranked

Jamie Carragher has selected Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson over Manchester City legend Pep Guardiola as the greatest manager of all time, though he named a ‘unique’ coach as football’s ‘most important’ person ever.

During an appearance on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool defender had to choose between some of the best managers ever during a game of ‘winner stays on’. Arsenal hero Thierry Henry started the game off by asking Carragher to choose between Rafa Benitez and Fabio Capello, with the latter getting the nod.

Carragher then chose Vicente Del Bosque over Capello, though the former was knocked out afterwards as the pundit chose Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho came out on top over Arsene Wenger and was then put up against Carlo Ancelotti. Carragher chose Mourinho and justified this decision by saying: “I know Carlo has won more Champions Leagues but I think what Jose did at Porto and Inter Milan, who very rarely win the Champions League… I’m gonna go with Jose.”

Next up, Henry asked Carragher to pick between Mourinho and Johan Cruyff. He responded: “I’m going to go with Johan Cruyff.

“I don’t necessarily think he’d had more success in his career, but I think Cruyff is that unique in that what he built at Barcelona is still getting spoken about now, a philosophy he put into the club. For me, Johan Cruyff is the most important person ever in football.”

READ MORE: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill

But in terms of being the best manager, Man City boss Guardiola beat both Cruyff and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Henry then gave his fellow CBS Sports pundit another tough question, putting Guardiola up against Man Utd hero Ferguson.

Carragher selects Ferguson over Pep

The Englishman said: “I’ll go with Sir Alex Ferguson over Pep just because he did it with Aberdeen.

“Listen, Pep is probably never going to do that, he’s never going to take a team like that. So I’m going to go for Sir Alex Ferguson.”

This saw Ferguson emerge as the greatest manager ever, though Carragher wanted to ensure that he named Cruyff as the sport’s most influential person.

It is certainly hard to argue against Ferguson being the best manager of all time. After guiding Aberdeen to a host of trophies including three league titles and one European Cup Winners’ Cup, he went on to enjoy 26 record-breaking years at Man Utd.

During Ferguson’s time at Old Trafford, Man Utd incredibly won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and four League Cups, as well as plenty of other silverware.

While Cruyff did not win as many trophies during spells in charge of Ajax and Barcelona, he completely transformed both clubs, which is why he is held in such high regard.

DON’T MISS – Man City expulsion: Top 10 most expensive Cityzens sales ever amid FFP punishment scrutiny