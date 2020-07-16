Jamie Carragher has taunted Manchester City and said “money isn’t everything” despite winning their appeal against their Champions League ban.

City ran out 2-1 winners over Bournemouth on Wednesday night, just days after their appeal was successful against their two-year UEFA ban.

UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) sanctioned City in February for what it said was a breach of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) and club licensing regulations.

The CFCB said City had overstated sponsorship revenue in their accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016, and for failing to co-operate with its investigation.

CAS though cleared them to compete in the Champions League next season. Furthermore, their €30million fine has also been reduced to €10m (£8.9million).

But former Liverpool defender Carragher says the ruling won’t change people’s opinion on City, and reminded Pep Guardiola’s men about their number of defeats this season.

“They have still lost nine games this season, which just tells you that money isn’t everything, nine teams have beaten them,” he told Sky Sports.

“Man City, with the money that they have, haven’t won the Champions League, so they’re not actually completely dominating really.

“Will it have an effect on the pitch? Will the suspicion that they have done something or have got away with something go away? I don’t think it will.

Carragher snipes at City

“Yes, they have gone to court and won but I don’t think that suspicion will ever go away.

“So I don’t think they have fully cleared their name in the eyes of people up and down the country.”

Carragher was later trolled on Twitter by Man City report, who suggested he was “taking it well”.

Taking it very well actually! Couldn’t care less if you’re in the CL or not you’ve never done anything in it up until now anyway. I was actually defending City over FFP if you watch the full video 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/H8FGPeb2By — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 15, 2020

And the Sky pundit responded with: “Couldn’t care less if you’re in the CL or not you’ve never done anything in it up until now…”

