Liverpool have absolutely no cause for alarm over Mohamed Salah’s apparent struggles in front of goal after a rational assessment of his form by Jamie Carragher.

The Egyptian ended his first campaign at Anfield having netted a staggering 44 goals and laid on a further 16 assists in 52 appearances to earn a plethora of awards and see himself mentioned as a £200m target for the likes of Real Madrid.

But Salah has enjoyed what plenty see as a slower-than-expected start to this season, with a report on Monday suggesting Jurgen Klopp was to have words with the former Roma and Chelsea man over his perceived struggles.

However, Carragher, speaking as part of Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football analysis, argued that while he is not yet performing at the same level as last season, he is still proving effective.

“He’s not in great form, but I don’t really think he’s in bad form either,” Carragher said.

“I think a little bit too much has probably been made of Salah’s form. He is only one goal down on last season.

“I hope Klopp is saying this to him about the goals he scored last season: if he doesn’t get over 40 goals, it doesn’t mean he’s had a bad season.

“Ian Rush was Liverpool’s greatest ever goalscorer and he only got 47 in one season. He never got 47 again, he would score 25 or 30 goals a season.

“If Salah gets 25 goals a season then he’s had a great season.”

While some will point to the chances Salah has squandered so far, Carragher believes the fact that he is still finding these openings suggests he will return to his very best goalscoring form soon enough.

“He’s scored three goals which is not a million miles away from what it was last season and it’s not a bad start,” he added.

“The Expected Goals shows you he is still getting a lot of chances. We know from last season that he misses chances. Even though he scored a lot of goals, he misses big chances.

“That lad will always score goals because he still makes the runs in the right positions.

“I’ve got no problem with how many goals he’s scored or what he’s like around the box. He is doing OK.”

