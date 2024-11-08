Jamie Carragher thinks Manchester City might attempt to hijack Liverpool’s interest in Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi this January, although their Premier League charges could end up blocking any deal.

City have looked so vulnerable defensively since losing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for the season with a serious knee injury, leaving them almost certain to act in the winter transfer window.

And with Real Sociedad star Zubimendi, who is also deputy for Rodri in the national team, widely viewed as the best holding midfielder not operating for one of Europe’s top clubs, the 25-year-old is the top option for that role.

He was heavily linked with a move to Anfield last summer but the Reds could not get a deal over the line. And, although they’ve been tipped to renew that interest at the turn of the year, there are also reports they have turned to Real Madrid’s Aurlien Tchouameni instead.

But speaking in his Daily Telegraph column, Carragher thinks there is a good chance City could make their own move for Zubimendi.

The Anfield legend said: “The void left by Rodri means City must consider the transfer market in January.

“I wonder whether they will try to succeed where Liverpool failed and lure Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, the player whom top European scouts evidently feel is the best No 6 available beyond the Champions League clubs.

“Zubimendi is Rodri’s deputy in the Spain squad too.”

Carragher casts doubt over City January business

Carragher, however, has revealed concerns that the outstanding 115 Premier League charges facing City – with a decision expected nearing the end of the season – means many top players might be advised against moving to The Etihad until that verdict is revealed.

Indeed, it’s reported that City could face the real threat of expulsion from the Premier League if found guilty of the charges.

Carragher added: “Whether he or anyone else would join City in January is linked to their second problem.

“Any player approached by City between now and the end of the season will want to wait for the outcome of the case into the 115 charges.

“Nobody knows if there will be significant sporting sanctions against the club.

“Until that has been resolved, a wise agent will tell his client to let the process take its course before putting pen to paper, especially if they have alternative options.”

Add in doubts over Pep Guardiola’s future at City, with the Spaniard out of contract in the summer, and there must be major doubts for any players linked with an Etihad switch in January.

