Jamie O’Hara says that Tottenham could never dream of signing Jordan Henderson, as much as he wants the Liverpool star at Spurs.

Reds captain Henderson’s future has become the subject of shock uncertainty in recent weeks. Following 10 years of service and his trophy-winning contributions, the 31-year-old’s future should be secure. However, reports have claimed that talks over a new contract have so far proved ‘unsatisfactory’.

What’s more, Georginio Wijnaldum’s recent exit shows Liverpool’s history of refusing to hand players over 30 their preferred terms.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, who signed Wijnaldum, have emerged as potential transfer suitors.

Speaking to talkSPORT, ex-Spurs man O’Hara insisted he would love to see England international Henderson at Liverpool.

However, he admitted that he is out of reach for the north London club, who do not have as much to offer as PSG.

“I would love him at Spurs. He is everything we need,” the pundit said.

“He’s a leader. A character on the pitch. He’s a driving force in midfield. I would absolutely love him to be at Spurs.

“But we cannot get someone like him. I don’t think we are on that level. If he’s leaving Liverpool, he’s going to a PSG. I cannot see him ever going to Spurs.”

Henderson led Liverpool to Champions League glory in the summer of 2019. UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs followed before the turn of the year.

However, he immortalised himself in Liverpool folklore by lifting the Premier League trophy in July last year.

Amid the doubt over Henderson’s future, though, he is not the only Reds star with two years left on his current deal.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are among several players who Liverpool will speak to over the course of the new season, to gauge their interest in a new contract.

As such, the next two years will be crucial if the Reds are to keep the bulk of their title-winning team around.

Pundit lauds Nuno, Tottenham transfer

As for Tottenham, manager Nuno Espirito Santo is ushering in a new, hopefully more lucrative, era for the club.

He is looking to reshape his defence having already added goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and attacker Bryan Gil to his ranks.

One pundit has lauded Nuno for landing former Atalanta man Gollini.