Jamie Redknapp claims Newcastle will hugely regret selling star

Jamie Redknapp believes Newcastle will now be cursing themselves for allowing Aleksandar Mitrovic to join Fulham after purring over the striker’s performance against Watford.

The Serbian was often criticised during his time on Tyneside for losing his cool and he was loaned to Fulham last January before making the move a permanent £23million deal over the summer.

Mitrovic scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday lunchtime’s 1-1 draw with Watford, while the striker is also the top scorer in the English game during the course of 2018.

With Newcastle struggling to score goals so far this season – the Magpies have netted just four times in six games and on Saturday were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace – Sky Sports pundit Redknapp believes Newcastle will be ruing allowing him to leave.

17 – Since his debut for Fulham in Feb 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more league goals across the top four tiers of English Football than any other player (17). Fire. pic.twitter.com/lXgAsRZs3H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2018

Redknapp said: “Newcastle will be looking at him now thinking ‘maybe we should have preserved with him’ what a talent he is. He’s got so much ability.

“When clubs are looking for a top striker, Mitrovic ticks all the boxes.

“You can go direct into him, he can play with his feet – he ticks every box. At £23million, he’s an absolute bargain.”

