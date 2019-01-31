Jamie Redknapp reveals how Chelsea can keep Callum Hudson-Odoi

TV pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Chelsea should sell Willian to get young protégé Hudson-Odoi back on their side.

The 18-year-old handed in a transfer request earlier in the week, but the Blues rejected that and a £35million bid from Bayern Munich to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

And with the relationship between both parties seemingly in ruins, Redknapp believes selling Brazilian playmaker Willian would show Hudson-Odoi how highly the Blues value him.

Willian has been linked with a late deadline day move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Chelsea remain adamant the 30-year-old is not for sale.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Redknapp said: “I am a big fan of Willian, but I get the feeling that Chelsea want to promote youth, which they have not done recently.

“They have a player in Hudson-Odoi who I think can go to the top.

“It would be a real statement to him if they sold Willian and said ‘we have a direct replacement, he’s 18, and he can have a run in the team and play now’.

“Hudson-Odoi probably feels there isn’t a pathway to the first team but if they sold Willian it would be a statement and would give him a chance.

“It is potentially a lot of money for Willian though and it’s hard to find players of that quality, especially if Eden Hazard was to leave in the summer.”

Hudson-Odoi is out of contract in June 2020 and Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri holds him in the highest regard, saying he is the “future of our club. He will be the future of English football”.