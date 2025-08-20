Jamie Vardy is on the radar of Napoli, as well as two other sides

Jamie Vardy, the 38-year-old Leicester City legend, is drawing significant attention as a free agent, with three clubs vying for his signature this summer.

The veteran striker, whose contract with Leicester expired in June, remains confident in his ability to compete at the highest level and has rejected numerous offers while awaiting the perfect opportunity, sources confirm.

Vardy, renowned for his pivotal role in Leicester’s miraculous 2015/16 Premier League triumph and their 2021 FA Cup success, is seen as one fo the Premier League’s greatest ever signings due to his incredible accomplishments with the Foxes.

His relentless work rate, clinical finishing, and experience make him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking a proven goal-scorer.

TEAMtalk sources indicate Vardy is determined to continue playing at an elite level, whether in England or abroad.

Celtic, the Scottish Premiership champions, view Vardy as an ideal addition to bolster their attacking options. With a demanding season ahead, including Champions League commitments, manager Brendan Rodgers – Vardy’s former boss at Leicester – is keen to reunite with the striker.

Vardy’s experience and predatory instincts could provide the edge Celtic need in both domestic and European competitions.

Two big clubs in the mix

Napoli, meanwhile, are also in the race, looking to add depth to their forward line as they compete in Serie A and the Champions League..

The Italian giants see Vardy’s pace and goal-scoring nous as a valuable asset for Antonio Conte’s squad.

Additionally, an unnamed Premier League club has emerged as a contender, intrigued by the prospect of signing Vardy on a free transfer to add leadership and firepower.

As the striker weighs his options, his next move will be one to watch. With his remarkable career and hunger for success, the iconic striker is poised to make an impact wherever he lands, whether in Glasgow, Naples, or back in the Premier League.