Senior Tottenham star set for exit after rejecting offer of new deal

Tottenham are planning for Jan Vertonghen to not be at the club next season after the veteran defender reportedly turned down a new deal.

Football Insider claims that the Belgium international, who will turn 33 in April, has failed to agree an extension to his contract -which is due to expire this summer.

The report adds that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and the club hierarchy are ‘making early squad plans for the 20/21 campaign are not anticipating Vertonghen to remain’.

The long-serving star is said to be have been offered a one-year extension to his deal on reduced terms.

But Vertonghen is seeking a minimum of a two-year contract, amid widespread interest in his services from major European clubs, including his old club Ajax.

The Belgian’s agent Tom De Mul told HLN earlier this month that the “door is still open” for him to extend his Spurs stay into a ninth season.

However, it would now appear that the moe likely scenario is that he will move on when the currently postponed campaign eventually ends.

Vertonghen had been the subject of interest from clubs including Ajax and Inter Milan in January, although they were put off by Tottenham’s £12million asking price.

The veteran star has struggled to earn a regular starting since the arrival of Mourinho back in November but has still made 26 appearances in all competitions.

