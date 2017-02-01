Janssen agent reveals rejected loan approach for Spurs striker

Tottenham rejected a late loan move from Turkish giants Galatasaray to sign out-of-favour forward Vincent Janssen.

Galatasaray had Janssen at the top of their list as they looked to bring in an extra striker in January.

The Dutchman has not found life at White Hart Lane easy since arriving at the club in a £17 million deal from AZ Alkmaar last summer, having being left out of the Spurs matchday squad for their last three Premier League games.

The 22-year-old’s only Premier League goal was against reigning champions Leicester City in October, but his agent Louis Laros insisted he would not leave North London in January.

“Absolutely not happening. Janssen is not joining Galatasaray, they may want him but he is not leaving,” Laros told ESPN FC.

“Janssen will of course stay at Tottenham, he is not going anywhere.”

Janssen scored 27 goals in 34 appearances for AZ Alkmaar prior to his England move, and won the 2016 Johan Cruyff Trophy, awarded to the top Dutch “Talent of the Year”.