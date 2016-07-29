Janssen and Wanyama feature in Tottenham defeat

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in their International Champions Cup fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

A first-half goal from Atletico’s Diego Godin proved enough to ensure their second defeat from as many games in the competition. They lost their opening fixture 2-1 to Juventus at the same venue.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino began with both of his new signings Vincent Janssen and Victor Wanyama in a weakened XI. Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen were the only two regular starters who began, but encouragingly the £17million Janssen showed promise in the absence of Harry Kane.

Atletico were also not at full strength, but Jan Oblak, Godin, Stefan Savic, Filipe Luis, Gabi, Saul Niguez and Fernando Torres were involved.

Eriksen tested Atletico goalkeeper Oblak with a dangerous seventh-minute shot. Then in the 21st minute Lamela, the goalscorer against Juve, played a one-two with Janssen before striking the inside of the post.

Atletico’s goal came in the 40th minute, and after the lively Torres had already threatened.

Spurs’ Harry Winks fouled Thomas Partey and from the resulting free-kick Gabi’s delivery came off Anton Walkes to leave Godin with a two-yard tap-in.

Janssen caught the eye in the second half, when combining with substitute Son Heung-min to play in Ryan Mason, whose powerful shot was saved by Oblak.

From a 62nd-minute free-kick, the Dutchman then impressively curled towards the bottom corner but the authoritative Oblak produced another fine save.

Tom Carroll and Nacer Chadli made substitute appearances, but despite improving on their performance against Juve, Spurs were unable to find an equaliser.

Tottenham team: Vorm; Trippier, Walkes, Carter-Vickers, Yedlin; Wanyama, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen (c), Onomah; Janssen.

Subs: McGee (GK), Glover (GK), Walker-Peters, Ball, Carroll, Mason, Amos, Miller, Edwards, Son, Chadli, Harrison.