Janssen lost ‘memory for 20 minutes’ after suffering concussion
Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen will be closely monitored by medical staff after he suffered memory loss whilst playing for Holland.
The Dutchman collided with Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the 1-1 draw against Belgium on Wednesday night and had to be substituted after just 26 minutes.
“Vincent Janssen is going to be a very difficult story,” manager Danny Blind told reporters.
“The physician told me it is a concussion. He lost 20 minutes of his memory, and doesn’t know what happened.
“We have to be careful with that and talk it through.”
The Netherlands striker is now a major doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Sunday.