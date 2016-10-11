Jansson confirms Leeds talks over permanent transfer

Leeds United’s new cult hero Pontus Jansson has confirmed he is holding talks over making his loan switch at Elland Road into a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old moved to the Whites on a season-long loan deal over the summer and it’s thought the Whites negotiated a clause that allows them to make the move the permanent once the player features in 20 games for the club. Unconfirmed reports suggest the fee has been set at £3.6million, which would be the most the club has spent since the £3million capture of Chris Wood from Leicester in July 2015.

However, with Leeds winning five of their last seven since the no-nonsense Swede has come into the side, there’s a growing glamour among Leeds fans to act fast to get the centre-half signed up.

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, Jansson said sealing a permanent move to Leeds was very much in his thinking.

“It’s definitely something I want,” he said. “I understand they are already in the process of negotiating it. I have found the love for football again. I’m getting on very well and I just want to have it done as soon as possible.

The news is certain to go down well with Leeds fans, who have already created a song in honour of their hero.

Jansson joined Torino from Malmo in 2014, but has since made only 16 appearances in Serie A.