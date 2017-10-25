Jansson signs long-term deal with Leeds

Leeds United fans favourite Pontus Jansson has signed a new five-year contract with the Whites.

The new deal will keep the Swedish international at Elland Road until at least the end of the 2021/22 season.

Jansson made his original loan move from Torino a permanent one at the end of last season, and the latest announcement will only please Leeds fans further, who see Jansson as a club icon already.

“I am really happy, this has been my second home since day one,” Jansson told the club’s official website.

“When I first came here everybody was good with me and helped me in a good way.

“Me and my family love it here, everyone has been so nice to us and I hope to stay here and make people happy.

“Leeds have been fantastic since day one and when I play good on the pitch I get the love from the fans and I am really pleased to be staying here.

“The supporters, club and team-mates are all really good to me and I hope I can give something back now.

“Leeds are a club that belongs in the Premier League and since day one I have said I wanted to play in the Premier League with Leeds, we are now getting closer and closer and we are on our way to something good.

“There have been a lot of contract extensions and new signings who have come into the team, we have all helped each other in a good way and we have started the season well.”