Jansson wants permanent Leeds move as Watford ‘prepare bid’

Leeds United’s cult hero Pontus Jansson has underlined his wish to sign for the club on a permanent basis amid reports Watford want to snatch the Swede from under their noses.

The centre-back enhanced his growing reputation with the club’s first goal in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Norwich, with his no-nonsense displays at the heart of defence further endearing him to the club’s faithful.

Leeds have taken 22 points from their last 30 available to sit sixth in the Championship table and Jansson, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Torino in the summer, has an agreement in place to join the Whites permanently once he plays 20 times.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Italy from Malmo in 2014, appears to have no future in Turin and Torino are willing to finalise a permanent move to England but Jansson’s growing reputation has raised the threat of other clubs competing for his signature.

Watford, owned by the Italian Pozzo family, are among those being credited with an interest in him in the Swedish media.

But Jansson spelled out his wish for a long contract at Elland Road, saying: “Seriously, that’s the only thing that I want now. I want to be here and to make a permanent deal with Leeds.

“I’m still waiting for that so it’s up to the president (Leeds owner Massimo Cellino) to do it now. I’m really happy and I’m here to take Leeds to the Premier League or the play-offs.

“If other clubs are coming to watch me then of course I am happy for that but my focus is on Leeds.”