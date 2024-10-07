When does the January 2025 transfer window open? Everything you need to know

The countdown is underway until the next transfer window

The January transfer window will be the next opportunity for clubs to strengthen their squads by buying new players, but when exactly is it?

The summer transfer window closed in most of Europe’s main leagues on August 30. There were some big moves, but overall, the figures showed there was a significant drop in Premier League spending.

And until the next transfer window, the only way clubs can sign new players is by offering contracts to some of the best free agents available.

It’s never too long, though, before clubs are splashing the cash once again, and scouts and sporting directors will already be making plans in view of the January transfer window.

So, when will it all get underway?

For clubs in the Premier League and EFL, the January 2025 transfer window opens on New Year’s Day, which will be a Wednesday.

The January 1 opening date is also the same for clubs in the Scottish Premiership, France’s Ligue 1, Germany’s Bundesliga, and the Saudi Pro League, among others.

But clubs in Spain’s LaLiga and Italy’s Serie A have to wait until January 2 before they can get buying players.

And some leagues face even longer waits until their winter windows open, such as Belgium (January 7) and Turkey (January 13).

There are five European countries where the window will simply be open from January 1 to January 31: Albania, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece and Kosovo.

Conversely, the transfer window in the United States doesn’t open until January 31, although with the MLS season running across the summer rather than winter, that is not a mid-season window, but rather the country’s main one that will run until April 23.

When does the January transfer window close?

While the January transfer window opens at different times across Europe’s top five leagues, the closing date is the same for most of them.

Clubs in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – as well as the likes of Belgium and Scotland – have until February 3, which will be a Monday, to do their business.

But whereas the summer Saudi transfer deadline outlasted most of Europe’s main leagues again in 2024, their winter window actually closes earlier this time, on January 30.

Just like in the summer, the Turkish transfer window will remain open beyond most of the rest of Europe, giving clubs whose windows have closed the chance to offload players still to Super Lig sides. The closing date in Turkey will be February 11.

There are even some countries where the winter window spans more of February than it does January: for example, Russia (January 23 to February 20), Poland (January 23 to February 22), Czech Republic (January 26 to February 22) and Ukraine (January 27 to March 11).