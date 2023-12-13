January exit for Everton star Ancelotti loved takes shape, with Rangers among ‘three-way race’ for signature

Everton defender Mason Holgate could be recalled from his loan with Southampton and now Rangers, along with two Championship clubs are interested in signing him.

The 27-year-old has gone through periods of good form for the Toffees but Sean Dyche doesn’t seem to trust him and is keen to get him off the books.

Holgate signed for Southampton on a season-long loan in August but has failed to make his mark at St Mary’s. The centre-back has made just four Championship appearances so far.

Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are ahead of the Everton outcast in the pecking order and as a result, the Toffees are seriously considering recalling him and loaning him out elsewhere.

In a recent interview, Saints boss Russell Martin refused to rule out him leaving next month.

“He is out of the team because the other guys have played well and that is frustrating for him. I can’t sit here and say he is definitely staying,” Martin said.

“Would we want him to stay? Yes. He is a great teammate, he’s got a great energy around the place and he’s been good on the pitch the last few times.

“However, I also understand that he probably wants to play more minutes and for Everton, it is probably frustrating as well.”

Rangers, Watford and Middlesbrough interested in Holgate

According to Football Insider, Rangers, Watford and Middlesbrough are in a ‘three-way race’ to sign Holgate in January.

The report claims that Everton ‘want the centre-back to be playing more regularly’ and are ‘keen to terminate his loan and find him a new club.’

Rangers, Watford and Boro are all ‘very keen’ to sign Holgate and have been ‘alerted to the possibility of a January deal.’

The former England under-21s international earns a £70,000-a-week wage with Everton, and his contract expires in June 2024.

As mentioned, the Toffees want to pay as little of his wage as possible and it’s likely that whoever agrees to pay the highest percentage of his salary will win the race for his signature.

Holgate has proved in the past that he can be a top performer on his day. He was particularly impressive during Carlo Ancellotti’s time at Goodison Park, making 48 appearances under the manager overall.

But with Holgate now struggling for minutes in the Championship, a move to a different club in January could be exactly what he needs to get his once-promising career back on track.

