January frenzy: When the winter window will explode and why as Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle stances revealed

What can we expect from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle in the 2024 transfer windows?

The January transfer window brings much excitement and anticipation with fans eager to see what their sides are going to do to strengthen their squad for the rest of the season.

However, this current window has started slowly and some are questioning if their club will do any business at all and are craving a bit of news stating they are in talks for some fresh legs.

This is due to a number of factors and there is no surprise from those in the know with the slow start to the current window.

Sources have continuously maintained that the current climate is incredibly difficult to navigate and it will likely rumble along before going bang later in the window.

Many clubs are dependent on sales before they have the room to bring in talent and feed their fans craving for new signings.

Chelsea are a great example of this; there is no major need to sell but they don’t want to be in a position where they damage their summer due to FFP regulations.

Arsenal and Newcastle are also both handcuffed by FFP and unable to splash huge amounts out on players and will wait until the summer when they have the chance to attack the market with more intensity and bring in the bigger names.

Three potential spenders identified

Those outside the big six will strengthen with the likes of Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham United ready to add during the window, but it will unlikely represent a huge spend and will be adding in much needed areas.

I do anticipate that Chelsea will add plenty of excitement in the final week of the window once the likes of Trevoh Chalobah have left the club and the owners once again try to fix their problems with more signings.

So fans may feel concerned that their side has not made any major moves in the market but should keep the faith for the final week when the expectation is the transfer market will explode into life.

IN DEPTH: What every Premier League club needs in the January transfer window: A striker for Arsenal, a centre-back for Liverpool…